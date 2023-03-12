Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.82 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after buying an additional 188,336 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after buying an additional 163,611 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 823,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,116,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 422,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,905,000 after buying an additional 133,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,058. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.