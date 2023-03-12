Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.95 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 132.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $39.18 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

