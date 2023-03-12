Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.30

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.30 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 48.01 ($0.58), with a volume of 3064851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.90 ($0.58).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.18. The company has a market cap of £187.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.44.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,545.45%.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.
