Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 13,458 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,313,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.