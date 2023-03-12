Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 2,400 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.68% of PVH worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

NYSE:PVH opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

