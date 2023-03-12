Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of IDEX worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $219.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

