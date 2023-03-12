Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 300,500 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,114,000 after buying an additional 347,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,843,000 after buying an additional 287,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after buying an additional 744,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,970,000 after buying an additional 69,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.