Two Sigma Investments LP Has $15.28 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,085 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $219.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.85. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

