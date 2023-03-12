Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after buying an additional 43,278 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $665.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $708.05 and a 200 day moving average of $652.06. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

