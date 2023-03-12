Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 56,548 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,548 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $309.80 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $453.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

