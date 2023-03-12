UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 33,555 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of CoStar Group worth $83,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.