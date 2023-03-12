UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 40,317 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $85,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

