UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $89,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of CPB opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

