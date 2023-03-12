UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $80,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $341.02 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

