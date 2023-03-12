UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $74.41 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,229,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $74,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.92 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.