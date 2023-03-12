UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $77.86 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Principal Financial Group worth $77,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 279,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $77.01 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

