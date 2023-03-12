UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $81.12 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,489,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $81,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E Trading Down 2.0 %

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

