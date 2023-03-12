UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of Markel worth $75,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,262.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,358.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,266.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

