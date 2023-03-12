UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $72.27 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,495,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,267,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $117,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $123,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $230,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

