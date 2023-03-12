UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $81.58 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,338,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

