UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 172,261 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,232,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,261 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $70,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Argus upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insider Activity

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

