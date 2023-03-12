UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 73,416 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of Zoom Video Communications worth $64,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

ZM stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 209.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,348.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,089 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

