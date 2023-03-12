UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,346,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.14 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

