UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of CenterPoint Energy worth $78,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,139,684,000 after acquiring an additional 631,836 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 396,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,219,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.56 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

