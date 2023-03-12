UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.78% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $71,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

AQUA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

