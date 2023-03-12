UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 102,011 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,528,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,011 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $82,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

CAG stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

