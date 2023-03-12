UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 102,011 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Conagra Brands worth $82,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

