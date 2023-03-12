UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,307 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,307 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.50% of IDEX worth $75,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $219.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.85. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

