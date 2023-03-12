UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,502 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of FMC worth $88,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 401,978 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after buying an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

FMC stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

