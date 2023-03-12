UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 49,411 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $72,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $4,757,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

