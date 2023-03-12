UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 50,201 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,093,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $65,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 93,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,131,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Plug Power Trading Down 5.1 %

About Plug Power

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.