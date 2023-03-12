UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 82,717 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Teradyne worth $68,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Teradyne by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Teradyne by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,798,000 after purchasing an additional 314,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Teradyne by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after purchasing an additional 307,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TER shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.