UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 88,050 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of Steel Dynamics worth $69,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $120.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.