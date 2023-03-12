UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of PTC worth $64,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,705,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,760 shares of company stock worth $26,642,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $118.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

