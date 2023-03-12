Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $510.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $521.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.17 and a 200-day moving average of $456.58. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.