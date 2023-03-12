Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $520.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.00.
Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.