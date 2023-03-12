Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $520.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.58.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

