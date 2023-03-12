Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $554.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $521.18 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.