Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $554.00.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
ULTA stock opened at $521.18 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
