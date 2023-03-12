Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.55. Uniti Group shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 622,145 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.40%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

