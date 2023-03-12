Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 200 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,124 shares of company stock worth $9,508,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

