Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.72 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

