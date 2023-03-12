Utah Retirement Systems Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $123,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $105.78 and a twelve month high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Further Reading

