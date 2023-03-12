Vacasa (VCSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vacasa Stock Down 5.3 %

VCSA opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vacasa Company Profile

VCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

