Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 32.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80,737 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $16,297,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,679,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

VMI opened at $303.39 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

