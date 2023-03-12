Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,107,934 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,384,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 658.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.