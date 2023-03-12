Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,811,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.66% of KeyCorp worth $1,743,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

NYSE KEY opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

