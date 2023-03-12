Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,090,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.18% of Ball at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.