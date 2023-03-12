Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $1,691,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.14. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

