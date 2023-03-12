Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.40 Billion Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.76% of Royalty Pharma worth $1,404,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. FMR LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after buying an additional 2,176,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,087,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,299,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 1,124,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPRX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

