Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.54 Billion Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,346,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.94% of Omnicom Group worth $1,536,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

OMC stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

