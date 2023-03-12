Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.55 Billion Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,055,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.21% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,550,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

